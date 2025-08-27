Nikki Bhati’s ‘dowry death’ probe takes new turn with fresh evidence

The investigation into the suspected dowry death of Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn after the recovery of an inflammable substance from her room and the emergence of fresh video clips, prompting police to revisit the timeline of the August 21 incident, a senior officer said on Wednesday (August 27).

New findings spark doubts

The new findings seem to mark a shift from earlier allegations that Nikki Bhati was set on fire with a flammable liquid by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family.

Vipin, his brother Rohit, Nikki’s father-in-law Satyavir and mother-in-law Daya have been arrested for the alleged dowry murder in Greater Noida on August 21.

The police officer, who is part of the probe, said the inflammable solution found in Nikki's room has been sent for forensic analysis.

Police are also collating and examining multiple short video clips, which are surfacing in the public domain in connection with the August 21 incident.

Nikki's sister to be re-examined

Police will also re-examine the statement of Nikki's sister Kanchan, who shot a video of the alleged incident, lodged the FIR, and claimed to have tried to intervene in the matter. Kanchan is married to Nikki’s brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati.

She alleged that Nikki faced persistent dowry harassment despite their 2016 marriage being solemnised "without dowry”, claiming that her family already gave a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle and jewellery to the Bhati family, yet they were being pressured to shell out another Rs 36 lakh and a luxury car.

"Fresh videos, including one showing the mother-in-law appearing to separate Nikki and Vipin during a fight, and another reportedly filmed by Kanchan in which a voice could be heard saying, 'Yeh kya kar liya (what have you done)’, have surfaced after initial questioning. Kanchan's statement will be re-examined," the officer said, adding that around a dozen statements from both families have been recorded so far.

Previous assault case

Police are also probing a separate assault case registered against him last October in Greater Noida's Jarcha area.

That FIR was lodged against Vipin and his associate Tushar in October last year on charges of assaulting a 21-year-old woman named Preeti from the nearby Anandpur village.

The duo was also accused of forcibly taking away her phone and threatening to kill her. Additional DCP (Greater Noida), Sudheer Kumar, said a probe into that case is underway and action will be taken based on its findings.

Funeral video

A video of Nikki's funeral shows that some of her in-laws were present for her funeral and her father-in-law also played a key role in her last rites. This development has cast doubt on the version of events presented by Nikki Bhati’s family.

Kanchan, Nikki's sister who is also married into the same family, had also said that she had fallen unconscious on seeing her 28-year-old sister ablaze and the family members had fled after the crime.

Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh Palya, had also alleged all the in-laws, except Nikki's father-in-law, went on the run after setting her ablaze.

A video of Nikki's funeral, which has now emerged, however, shows that her father-in-law and some other people from her husband's family were present there. Nikki's father-in-law, in fact, also lit the funeral pyre.

Hospital memo

Another shocking twist has emerged in the suspected dowry murder of Nikki Bhati as a hospital memo reveals that the victim suffered severe burn injuries due to a gas cylinder blast at home.

The memo from a private hospital, where Nikki Bhati was initially admitted, stated that the patient had suffered severe burn injuries due to a gas cylinder explosion at home.

It further says that Devendra, a relative (Vipin's cousin), brought her to the hospital, and she was in a critical state. Devendra claimed he took Nikki to the hospital along with Vipin's parents, and recalled her repeatedly asking for water and saying she felt suffocated.

CCTV footage

A CCTV clip recorded outside a shop close to the Bhati family's house, believed to be from the time of the incident, shows a man, identified by locals as Vipin, standing behind a parked car.

He abruptly runs off and then returns in haste. Soon after, an elderly man and several neighbours are seen heading toward the house, as the women appear visibly distressed.

According to the police, the footage is part of the ongoing probe but emphasised that its verification has not yet been proved. Devendra also corroborated Vipin's presence at a local shop around the time of the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar informed PTI, “It is a part of our investigation. Whatever facts come out, action will be taken accordingly. The investigation will cover all possible angles and suitable action will follow upon its completion.”

Alleged dowry death

Nikki was found with severe burn injuries at her home in Sirsa village on August 21. Police reports stated Nikki was assaulted, doused in a flammable substance, and set on fire at her residence in Sirsa. She died from her injuries while being transported to a hospital in Delhi.

Distressing footage of her final moments, allegedly recorded by her elder sister Kanchan, has been widely shared online.

In the clip, Nikki could be seen hobbling down the stairs while on fire and then sitting on the floor, her extensive burn injuries clearly visible.

Nikki's elder sister Kanchan alleged in her FIR that Nikki was deliberately set ablaze by Vipin, his mother Daya, father Satveer, and brother Rohit after being beaten.

Victim's father demands 'harshest punishment'

Nikki and Kanchan's father, Bhikari Singh, has demanded "harshest punishment" for Vipin, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene in the matter.

He also rejected claims that social media activities of his daughters triggered the killing, insisting that reels "were not the reason”, and that he gave them Rs 1.5 lakh to open a beauty parlour to support themselves.

The FIR against the Bhatis was filed at the Kasna police station on August 22 under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With agency inputs)