PM Modi: India moving rapidly on path of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 8) said that infrastructure is a key driver of economic growth in developed nations across the world, and that India too is rapidly advancing along the path of development.

Also Read: PM Modi flags off 4 new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi

Modi made the remarks after flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Banaras railway station in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Infrastructure key to development

"In developed nations across the world, the primary reason for economic growth has been their infrastructure. In every country that has achieved significant progress, the main driving force has been infrastructure development," Modi said.

"Infrastructure is not just about big bridges and highways. Whenever such systems are developed anywhere, it sparks the overall development of that region," he said.

Underlining India's fast-paced progress, the prime minister said, "With so many Vande Bharat trains running and flights arriving from countries across the world, all these developments are now linked to growth. Today, India too is moving rapidly on this path." "Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation of a new generation of Indian Railways," he said.

Uttar Pradesh’s transformation

He said pilgrimage sites are the centres of spirituality and the development work done in Uttar Pradesh in the last 11 years has taken them to a new level.

Also Read: Yogi govt’s new scheme allows businesses to invest in UP from 5 industrial hubs

Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to the state's economy, he said, adding that the government's endeavour is to make visiting Varanasi and staying here a special experience for everyone.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

New Vande Bharat trains

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro, 3 Vande Bharat trains

The semi-high-speed trains will significantly reduce travel time between major stations, enhance regional mobility, promote tourism and support economic activity across the country, according to an official statement.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will connect prominent cultural and religious destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, officials said.

(With agency inputs)