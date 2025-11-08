PM Modi flags off 4 new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi

“I am delighted to flag off four Vande Bharat trains. These will enhance connectivity and provide greater comfort for citizens,” said the prime minister.

“Now, more than 160 new Vande Bharat trains are operational in India," said Modi.

PM Modi continued in his speech, "Infrastructure has played an important role in the development of most nations. The development of a city begins on its own as soon as it gets better connectivity. Infrastructure is not limited to huge bridges and highways."

"Pilgrim places are being connected via Vande Bharat network. This is a step towards making the heritage cities of India a symbol of the nation's progress. There is also an economic side to these yatras. Last year, 11 crore devotees came to Kashi. After the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, more than 6 crore devotees visited Ayodhya. UP's economy has benefitted because of this," said PM Modi.