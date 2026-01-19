Mulayam's son Prateek Yadav to divorce BJP leader Aparna: 'Never saw such bad soul'

Prateek Yadav, younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the late founder of Samajwadi Party (SP) and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, on Monday (January 19) accused his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav of ruining his family ties. He said he would demand a divorce from the latter, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, at the earliest.

Also read: Manikarnika Ghat demolition: Should development come at the cost of heritage?

In a lengthy post on his verified Instagram handle, Prateek, a 38-year-old entrepreneur, described Aparna as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being self-centred, who only seeks fame and influence.

'Ruined my family ties'

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to do is become famous and influential. Right now, I am (in) a very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. That's because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her,” Prateek, who is also the stepbrother of current SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, wrote.

Also read: BSP to contest 2027 UP polls alone, form majority govt: Mayawati

Prateek is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Yadav. He got married to Aparna in a grand ceremony held at their ancestral house in Saifai in UP’s Etawah district in December 2011. Over a lakh people had attended the event.

Aparna had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on an SP ticket from the Lucknow Cantt seat but lost to the BJP’s candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Also read: UP government plans regular Tamil classes in schools, colleges

She later joined the BJP in March 2022 and openly campaigned for the party.

Neither the SP nor the BJP has reacted to the issue so far.

(With agency inputs)