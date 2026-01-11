UP government plans regular Tamil classes in schools, colleges

Regular Tamil language classes are set to be introduced in schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh as part of efforts to strengthen cultural and linguistic exchange between different parts of the country, according to officials in the know.

Colleges plan daily Tamil classes

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashi Tamil Sangamam vision, which aims to promote deeper cultural connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi). In his December 28 episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister highlighted the example of Payal Patel, a student of Government Queen’s College, praising her for learning Tamil in a short span of time.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s remarks and the broader cultural outreach programme, Government Queen’s College is planning to introduce daily evening Tamil language classes. The move has received official backing, with the District Inspector of Schools directing the college to conduct the classes, Principal Sumit Kumar confirmed to news agency PTI.

The proposed initiative is expected to encourage students to engage with India’s linguistic diversity while supporting the objectives of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam programme.

Teacher exchange to Tamil Nadu

Around 50 teachers from Varanasi are also likely to be deputed to Tamil Nadu to teach Hindi as part of the initiative, officials said.

"Keeping in mind the prime minister's vision of cultural integration, Tamil classes will be started at the college," principal Kumar said.

He said discussions have been held with Sandhya Kumar Sai from Tamil Nadu, who earlier taught Tamil to the student, and she has agreed to take online classes. The head of the Tamil Department at Banaras Hindu University has also assured cooperation, Kumar added.

According to officials, preparations are also underway to send 50 teachers from Varanasi to Tamil Nadu to teach Hindi. This proposal has been discussed in meetings chaired by the Varanasi commissioner and district magistrate.

Kumar further said that students of the college recently conveyed New Year greetings in Tamil to the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as part of a programme showcasing Kashi-Tamil cultural integration.

The programme was led by Payal Patel and featured rangoli and dance performances set to Tamil music.

Formal Tamil classes to be launched

Principal of Harish Chandra Girls Inter College, Priyanka Tiwari, said a 15-day Tamil language programme was conducted at her institution during the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in which 50 students participated. The students later presented what they learnt through poems and songs.

Encouraged by the students' enthusiasm for language learning, the college is considering launching a formal Tamil course from the next academic session, she added.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a cultural exchange initiative aimed at highlighting the age-old civilisational, cultural and educational links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The programme brings together students, scholars, teachers and artists from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi through academic sessions, language workshops, literary interactions and cultural performances, with a focus on promoting linguistic learning, mutual understanding and national integration.

