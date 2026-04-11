Mathura boat tragedy: Vessel operator held as death toll climbs to 11; 5 still missing

A day after a tourist boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Mathura, authorities on Saturday (April 11) arrested the vessel’s operator as rescue teams continued to search for the missing. The death toll in the incident has risen to 11, while five people are still missing.

The tragedy unfolded on Friday (April 10) near Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan, when an overcrowded boat carrying over two dozen pilgrims, mostly from Punjab, overturned after colliding with a floating pontoon structure. Officials said remnants of a dismantled pontoon bridge, including floating drums, were still present in the river due to rising water levels, and the boat is believed to have struck one of them.

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According to police, the operator, identified as Pappu, was taken into custody late Friday night. He has been accused of negligence, including failing to provide life jackets and allegedly operating the boat at high speed despite warnings from passengers. Officials believe these factors contributed to the vessel losing control and capsizing.

Rescue operations underway

Rescue operations have been underway for over 20 hours, involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army’s Strike One Corps, and local divers. Search efforts are currently focused within a 14-kilometre stretch downstream, though officials have not ruled out the possibility that some victims may have drifted further.

The capsized boat was retrieved on Saturday (April 11) morning from a swampy patch of the riverbed, but no additional bodies were found trapped beneath it. Authorities confirmed that 22 people were rescued, many of whom sustained injuries but are now reported to be stable.

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Officials said post-mortem examinations of the deceased are nearing completion, and arrangements are being made to return the bodies to their families. District authorities have indicated that a formal inquiry will be launched once rescue operations conclude, with a focus on identifying lapses and strengthening safety protocols.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that strong winds may have caused the boat to sway before it picked up speed and struck the obstruction. However, officials maintain that the collision with a floating pontoon drum was the primary cause of the accident.

Ministers react

Reacting to the incident, Hema Malini, the MP from Mathura, expressed her condolences to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised concerns over serious safety lapses, stating that the boat was carrying nearly double its permitted capacity of 15–16 passengers. He also pointed out the absence of basic safety measures such as life jackets, calling it a matter that warrants thorough investigation.

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The victims were part of a 150-member pilgrim group from Ludhiana and Muktsar districts who had travelled to Vrindavan.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain informed that the government has set up a dedicated helpline number 01624223226 (SDM Jagraon office) and 01612403100 (Deputy Commissioner Office Ludhiana), for the benefit of people.

(With agency inputs)