Family of five found dead in suspected suicide case in Mathura

Five members of a family, including a couple and their three children, have been found dead at their residence in Mathura's Khapparpur village in a suspected case of mass suicide. Police said that their suspicion of a mass suicide is based on a suicide note, a message written on a wall of the room and the video recording, along with other materials found at the scene.

They further revealed that the incident took place on Tuesday (February 10). Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shlok Kumar said that the deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), his wife aged around 32, their two daughters-Honey (8) and Priyanshi (5)-and son Prateek (3).

“They were found dead inside a room of their house. The post-mortem reports indicate that Manish died due to electrocution, his wife due to hanging, while the three children died due to strangulation,” the SSP told PTI.

Deceased’s brother informed police

Manish Kumar’s brother informed the police after he became suspicious when the children of the deceased did not come out to play in the morning. Sensing something was wrong, he scaled over the wall, broke open the door and found the family members lying inside. He was accompanied by some villagers.

A police team then reached the spot and recovered a purported suicide note written on a diary page, scribblings on a wall and a video recorded by Manish on his mobile phone before the incident.

According to the SSP, forensic teams are examining the mobile phone and the video, and they have also inspected the spot.

‘No outstanding debt’

Manish, in the purported suicide note, stated that he had no outstanding debt and that no money should be paid to anyone claiming dues.

Circle Officer (Mahavan) Shweta Verma said the note indicated that Manish was troubled by certain problems, which he was unable to share with others.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said Manish had recorded a video on his mobile phone before the incident in which he said he was willingly taking the extreme step.

In the video, he also mentioned that he had recently sold a plot for Rs 12 lakh and had received money from the buyer.

CM Adityanath expresses grief

Calling it an "extremely unfortunate" incident and "a matter of concern for society", Singh said police are thoroughly probing all circumstances surrounding the case.

He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to extend full support to the family and investigate the matter from all angles.

Manish's nephew said the couple got married in 2018 and lived in an adjacent house.

"We cannot find any reason why they would take such a step. There was no dispute with anyone," he told reporters.

‘No complaint lodged so far’

As the news of the deaths spread, a large crowd gathered outside the house, with many visibly distressed.

Police said no complaint has been received from the relatives so far.

The last rites of the five family members were performed by the relatives on Tuesday evening, an official said.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)