Manipur woman arrested for killing South Korean live-in partner in Noida

A man from South Korea died in a hospital in Greater Noida on Sunday (January 4) after allegedly being stabbed with a knife by a woman from Manipur, his live-in partner.

The woman, Lunjeana Pamai, has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as Duck Hee Yuh, a South Korean citizen working as a branch manager with a reputed mobile phone company, according to the police.

The stabbing

The couple was reportedly having a late-night drinking session on Sunday in the high-rise apartment they were staying in at Greater Noida.

After an argument over an undisclosed issue, in a fit of rage, Pamai stabbed Duck Hee in the chest, said a police officer. The wound was deep and he began bleeding profusely.

Realising that the injury was serious, Pamai rushed Duck Hee to GIMS Hospital. The doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival, and alerted the Knowledge Park police station.

The police rushed to the hospital and launched an investigation.

During questioning by the police, Pamai admitted to stabbing her boyfriend with a knife because he was being violent after drinking, but said her intention was not to kill him.

‘History of physical abuse’

The police probing the case said there seemed to have been a history of physical abuse of the Manipuri woman by her South Korean boyfriend.

Duck Hee allegedly was a heavy drinker and frequently assaulted Pamai, resulting in regular arguments between the couple.

Pamai told the police that the stabbing happened in the heat of the moment. The police said they are verifying her claims as part of the ongoing probe.

Police statement

The police issued a statement, “A South Korean national, Duck Hee Yuh, was brought dead to GIMS Hospital on January 4, 2026. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was admitted to the hospital by Lunjeana Pamai, a resident of Thangal, Manipur. During the investigation, police found that the accused woman had allegedly stabbed him to death with a knife. The two had been living together in a live-in relationship for a considerable period. A case has been registered at the Knowledge Park police station, and the accused woman has been arrested. Further investigation into the circumstances and motive behind the murder is currently underway.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death and the number of stab wounds.