Indian student held for stabbing minors with fork on Lufthansa flight

An Indian student has reportedly been charged with federal assault after allegedly stabbing two teens with a metal fork aboard a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Frankfurt.

The mid-air attack prompted an emergency diversion to Boston, where the suspect was arrested, according to a CNN report. Authorities stated that he also assaulted another passenger and attempted to attack a crew member before being restrained.

Indian student attacks teens mid-flight

The 28-year-old Indian student, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, allegedly stabbed two 17-year-old boys, one in the shoulder and the other at the back of the head, using a metal fork after the meal service, CNN reported.

Usiripalli is alleged to have attacked others before being subdued. The unprovoked assault led the pilots to make an emergency landing in Boston on Saturday (October 25).

According to CNN, the first victim was asleep in a middle seat after the meal service when he woke to find Usiripalli standing over him.

Usiripalli allegedly used his right hand to stab the boy in the left collarbone. He then lunged at the second victim, who was seated to the right of the first victim, and stabbed him as well.

Flight diverted, suspect arrested

When flight crew members attempted to subdue him, "he formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger," officials said in a statement.

Also Read: Ready to fly empty planes, carry passengers on outbound flights: Lufthansa

Usiripalli then turned towards a female passenger and slapped her before attempting to slap a flight crew member, according to authorities.

Following the incident, the Lufthansa flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Charged with federal assault offence

He has been charged in the US District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.

The offence carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to USD 250,000. Usiripalli is expected to appear in federal court in Boston "at a later date," officials said.

"Usiripalli was previously admitted to the United States on a student visa. Most recently, he was enrolled in a master’s programme in biblical studies. Usiripalli currently does not have lawful status in the United States," the Attorney’s Office said in a statement.