Three held for knife attack on Manipuri students in Delhi

Two men have been arrested and a juvenile has been detained in Delhi in connection with a knife attack on two students from the North East in Vijay Nagar area.

The students, Zerry and Shepherd, both from Manipur, were allegedly attacked around 4 am on July 31 while buying water from a shop.

“Four bike-borne men allegedly approached them and picked a quarrel, during which one of the accused stabbed Zerry in the abdomen and Shepherd in the back. A friend of the victims rushed them to the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh told news agency PTI, adding that the duo suffered serious injuries.

Fourth accused yet to be identified

A case was registered at the Model Town Police Station, and a team was formed to investigate the incident. The team scanned CCTV footage, analysed call detail records, and activated local sources to identify the culprits.

“Following a raid, the accused, Krishna and Krishna Kashyap, were arrested. One juvenile was also apprehended,” the DCP stated, adding that Krishna and Kashyap have no criminal record.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their crime. The fourth accused is yet to be identified, and efforts are underway to nab him.

(With agency inputs)