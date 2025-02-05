Maha Kumbh: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 5) took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Holding 'rudraksha' beads and chanting mantras, the prime minister offered prayers while standing in the river.

Modi took a boat ride with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reach Triveni Sangam – the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

Sharing pictures on his X account after taking a holy dip, PM Modi wrote, "Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion. May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony."

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, has so far drawn over 38 crore pilgrims from across India and the world, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega fair.