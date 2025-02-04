Kumbh stampede ‘not a big incident’, says BJP MP Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday insisted that the stampede at the Maha Kumbh which killed 30 people at Prayagraj was not a “big incident” and that its magnitude was being exaggerated.

"We had gone to Kumbh... We had a nice bath... Everything was well managed. It is right the incident took place ... Itna kuch bada nai hua tha (it was not a very big incident),” she told reporters in New Delhi.

“It is being exaggerated,” she added while in the parliament complex.

Hema praises Kumbh

According to the former Bollywood actor, the congregation was “very well-managed and everything was done very well. It is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best”.

The January 29 pre-dawn stampede is said to have official left 30 people dead and injured another 60. Opposition leaders have disputed these figures.

Hema Malini had taken a dip during the Maha Kumbh on the day of the stampede.

Hema flays opposition

She hit out at the opposition for accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of hiding the number of deaths in the stampede.

"They will say whatever they want to... It is their job to say wrong things," she said.

Opposition alleges mismanagement

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the government was hiding the number of deaths in the stampede and demanded strict action against the guilty.

Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy said the deaths in a stampede at the Kumbh was one of the worst tragedies in independent India.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a chorus of protests when he alleged that “thousands” died in the tragedy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said it -smelt a conspiracy behind the stampede.