‘Kumbh water most contaminated because dead bodies thrown into river’: Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday (February 3) alleged that the water at the Maha Kumbh in progress in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is contaminated because the bodies of those who died in the recent stampede were thrown into the river.

Jaya Bachchan said, "Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated.”

The actor-politician said that the real issues are not being addressed. She said the common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment, and that the state government is not making any arrangements for them.

She also accused the BJP government of lying that crores of people have visited the place.

“How can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point?" asked Jaya Bachchan.