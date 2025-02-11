Bihar: Maha Kumbh-bound pilgrims unable to board train smash coach windows

Chaos erupted at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Monday (February 11), when a large crowd of pilgrims heading to the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, shattered the windows of the Swatantrata Senani Super-Fast Express.

The pilgrims were frustrated at being unable to board the train and started to throw stones at the train, breaking the AC compartment windows and causing panic among those seated inside.

AC coach windows broken

According to reports, the train, travelling from Jainagar in Bihar to New Delhi via Prayagraj, arrived at Madhubani railway station in Bihar, where a large posse of pilgrims had gathered on the platform to board the train. Eyewitnesses said the train was already full and so passengers locked the doors from inside and prevented the people from getting into the train.

Most of the people were bound for Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Frustrated, the people started to pelt stones at the train. A video captured two women inside the AC compartment when a window was smashed. Their screams could be heard as people outside filmed the chaos. "I was travelling to Delhi with my family when they started breaking windows. Everyone panicked, even the children screamed in fear," said passenger Amarnath Jha.

Missing railway personnel

Jha also claimed there were no railway security personnel present during the incident. The train remained at Madhubani for an hour before departing without repairs. Several passengers on the railway platform who were involved in the vandalism were later detained, officials confirmed.

Stone-pelting

A separate stone-pelting incident occurred on Thursday night in Bihar's Samastipur district. The Swatantrata Senani Express, en route from Jainagar to Delhi via the Muzaffarpur-Samastipur line, was attacked, causing panic and minor damage.

Stones shattered windows in sleeper coaches and the pantry car. Some passengers sustained injuries and were treated at a Samastipur hospital.

The attack happened at Samastipur Railway Station’s outer signal. The train stopped briefly at the station at 8.45 pm, but as it moved, the stone pelting began.

Samastipur Railway Police have filed a case against unidentified attackers and are investigating the motive behind the assault.