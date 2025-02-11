Maha Kumbh: No-vehicle zone declared ahead of Maghi Purnima Snan

Following the massive traffic jams that Prayagraj and the roads leading to the city experienced during the past couple of days, the authorities are enforcing new traffic restrictions at the Maha Kumbh ahead of the Maghi Purnima Snan on Wednesday (February 12).

The entire Maha Kumbh area has been declared a “no-vehicle-zone” since 4 am on Tuesday (February 11) to reduce crowding and traffic jams. This restriction will be extended to the entire city of Prayagraj from 5 pm on Tuesday.

Maghi Purnima is the fifth of the six sacred days for the “snan” (bath), and crores of devotees are expected to take a dip on this occasion.

Parking zones

The authorities have designated different parking zones for different routes, where devotees coming from outside Prayagraj will have to park their vehicles. The new traffic arrangement will stay in place until the devotees exit the Maha Kumbh area on Wednesday.

The traffic restrictions will also apply to the vehicles of Kalpvasis, who live near the Sangam for a fixed period.

However, emergency and essential services vehicles are exempted from the traffic restrictions.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar told PTI that delays in movement of traffic are inevitable not due to mismanagement but due to the sheer number of devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh. He said that 40 crore devotees have already taken a dip at the Sangam since January 13, and millions keep arriving every day.

CM Adityanath reviews arrangements

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the arrangements on Monday night (February 10) with the police and civic officials. He told them to ensure that there is a well-structured traffic and crowd management plan. He also instructed them to utilise fully the available parking capacity for more than 5 lakh vehicles.

The CM said that traffic congestion must be prevented at all costs, and long queues of vehicles should not be allowed to form on roads.