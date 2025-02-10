Graphic: Massive traffic jam has all roads to Kumbh Mela choked

Millions of devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh were stuck in massive traffic snarls with traffic congestion of nearly 300 kilometres over the last few days. On social media, several users shared videos of sea of vehicles stranded on roads leading to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Thousands of vehicles are coming towards Prayagraj from every possible corner – from Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Pratapgad, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Rewa, Chitrakoot, and Kaushambi.

As per Google Maps updates, earlier today, there was a traffic jam up to 45 kilometres from Badhava to Prayagraj. Similarly, from Saidabad, the jam extended up to 30 km, Jari (26 km) Pura Mufti (22 km), and Soraon (15 km). Check the graphic below