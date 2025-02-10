Graphic: Massive traffic jam has all roads to Kumbh Mela choked
As per government figures, over 44 crore devotees have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam till February 9. On February 10, by 10 am, over 63 lakh devotees had performed the ritual bath
Millions of devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh were stuck in massive traffic snarls with traffic congestion of nearly 300 kilometres over the last few days. On social media, several users shared videos of sea of vehicles stranded on roads leading to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
Thousands of vehicles are coming towards Prayagraj from every possible corner – from Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Pratapgad, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Rewa, Chitrakoot, and Kaushambi.
As per Google Maps updates, earlier today, there was a traffic jam up to 45 kilometres from Badhava to Prayagraj. Similarly, from Saidabad, the jam extended up to 30 km, Jari (26 km) Pura Mufti (22 km), and Soraon (15 km). Check the graphic below
Some users pointed out that traffic jams could be due to President Droupadi Murmu’s visit as she took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Monday (February 10).
The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Maha Shivratri on February 26.
With an average of 1.44 crore people taking a dip daily, authorities are managing an unprecedented surge of pilgrims in the holy city.