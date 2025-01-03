Lucknow murders: Accused’s confession video false, made to mislead probe, say police

Police have said that the confession video shot by Mohammad Arshad, blaming his neighbours for pushing him to kill his mother and four sisters, was false and made to mislead investigators.

Arshad on Wednesday (January 1) allegedly killed his mother Asma and sisters Alia (9), Aksa (16), Rahmeen (18) and Alshia (19), in a hotel room in Lucknow’s bustling Naka Area.

What Arshad said in confession video?

After committing the murders, he shot a confession video in which he admitted to having slit the wrists and throats of his sisters and mother. He said he committed the crime after facing harassment from his neighbours who were allegedly eying his property and had even plans to sell his sisters if something happened to him.

"I, along with my entire family, am forced to take this step in helplessness and despair... I have killed my sisters and myself. When the police get this video, I request that they hold the people of the locality responsible for all of this," he had said.

In the 6.5-minute selfie video, Arshad also claimed his father was also involved in the killings.

While Arshad has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, a manhunt has been launched to find Badr.

Family had no discord with neighbours: Police

Police, however, on Friday (January 3) said that investigations have revealed that there Arshad had no discord with neighbours, as he claims in the video. They also found that neither, Arshad nor his father Mohammad Badr had much interactions with the neighbours.

Calling him a “cold-blooded criminal,” police said Arshad had specifically shot the video to mislead investigators. They said the video, as he claimed, was not shot after the murders but was pre-recorded.

Police are investigating to find for long Arshad was planning the murder.

Police have also confirmed that both Arshad and his father were involved in the killings.

Manhunt launched to find Mohammad Badr

The deceased were identified as Arshad’s mother, Asma and sisters Alia (9), Aksa (16), Rahmeen (18) and Alshia (19).

Calling his father the mastermind of the murders, Arshad had said that the former brought intoxicants, which were mixed with food and served to his mother and sisters. Arshad had strangled the five to death after which Badr slit their wrists with a surgical blade, the accused had said.

Central Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raveena Tyagi said, "We have formed four teams to search and arrest the father, Mohammad Badr. The main accused Mohammad Arshad in his video confession claimed that his father was also involved in the murders. Arshad has been sent to judicial custody."

Family buried

Meanwhile, the deceased family members were buried in Sambhal.

The family members of Asma, who hailed from Sambhal, demanded the death penalty for Arshad.

Asma's brother Mohammad Zeeshan said, "I received a phone call from Lucknow that day. I spoke with Arshad. He said, 'Uncle I have killed the whole family,' after which the police took away the phone." "I last spoke to my sister almost four months ago. She was very simple and loving. I want Arshad to get the harshest punishment, he should be hanged," he said.

He also demanded that Arshad's father be arrested immediately.