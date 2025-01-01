Man kills mother, four sisters in Lucknow hotel over family dispute

A young man killed his mother and his four sisters over a family dispute inside a hotel in Lucknow on New Year.

According to the police, five members of a family were found murdered inside the hotel early on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested, a senior police officer said. A preliminary probe has revealed that Arshad allegedly murdered them after mixing intoxicants in their food.

The five were found dead with slash wounds on their wrists, and their woolen clothes were soaked in blood.

Arshad, 24, is a native of Agra, who during the preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that he took the extreme step because of family disputes.

The police have further stated that a few family members were strangled and smothered to death while the rest were killed with a blade.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in Naka area of lucknow

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," Tyagi said.

The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) -- all sisters of Arshad. The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused, according to police.

Probe into killing

The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, she said.

"Inquiry is also being conducted with nearby hotel staff, and any findings will be shared with the media as soon as they come to light," said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters) Babloo Kumar.

"Regarding the bodies recovered, some show signs of injuries -- on the wrist of one, on the neck of another. Based on these marks, statements from witnesses and the post-mortem report, we are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)