Lucknow KGMU doctor suspended over ‘love jihad’ allegation, on the run

A case of alleged “love jihad” and forced conversion has created a major stir in the prestigious King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

A female resident doctor, who is Hindu by religion, has made serious allegations against junior resident doctor Rameezuddin Nayak (Rameez Malik) of the pathology department. She has claimed that the accused set a love trap for her by hiding his marriage and had physical relations with her. The woman has also alleged that Dr Rameez pressured her to convert to Islam for marriage.

After the woman complained to Chief Minister Adityanath and appealed for justice, the police started an investigation. Meanwhile, the KGMU administration has suspended the accused doctor after a committee formed by the university investigated the matter and submitted its report.

Deception, pressure, and harassment

According to reports, the duo met on campus in July this year, and their relationship blossomed into love. However, Dr Rameez was already married, which he allegedly hid from the victim. According to her, his first wife is also a Hindu girl who was converted to Islam for marriage.

Dr Rameez allegedly pressured the victim to convert to Islam as well but refused and was allegedly subjected to mental torture, which led her to attempt suicide as well. She reportedly took an overdose of pills on December 17 and was admitted to a trauma centre. She is stable now.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Public Hearing Portal Helpline and is currently under police protection after complaining of a threat to her life. A case has been registered at Lucknow’s Chowk police station under sections of sexual harassment, fraud and attempt at illegal conversion.

Accused on the run

The KGMU administration investigated the matter, and once it received the committee report, it suspended the accused doctor and banned his entry into the campus. Currently, the police are searching for the accused doctor. The victim’s family has also filed a complaint with the state Women’s Commission.

Women’s Commission Vice-President Aparna Yadav, after speaking to the victim, said such an incident will not be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be taken.

Meanwhile, workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have protested on the KGMU campus, raising slogans against “love jihad” and illegal conversion. They also submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor demanding strict action against the accused and justice for the victim. They warned of a big movement if action is not taken.

(This story was first published in The Federal Desh)