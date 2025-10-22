Yogi: Political Islam hurt Sanatana Dharma the most, but rarely discussed

In a statement that may trigger yet another controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that “political Islam” is rarely discussed in history compared to British and French colonialism, even though it delivered the greatest blow to ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

The BJP leader made the statement while speaking at an event held to celebrate the centenary year of RSS in Gorakhpur, on Tuesday (October 21). He highlighted the contribution of RSS in building the Ram temple in Ayodhya and listed the activities that are still promoting 'political Islam'.

‘Warriors fought against political Islam'

Speaking at the event Yogi said great warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap and Maharana Sanga waged battles against ‘political Islam’.

"Our ancestors fought not only against the British and French but also against political Islam; heroes like Veer Shivaji and Maharana Pratap stand testimony to this. There is talk of British and French colonialism, but nowhere is there talk of political Islam, which undermined the faith (referring to Sanatan Dharma)," he said.

RSS's role in building Ram temple

While pointing out the commitment of RSS towards building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yogi lauded RSS volunteers for remaining steadfast in their resolve that the temple would be built, though members of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and the INDIA bloc questioned the construction of the temple.

Adityanath lauded the RSS for its pivotal role in building the temple, adding that the right-wing organisation had made the “impossible possible”.

Notably, RSS campaigned for the demolition of Babri Masjid to construct the Ram temple, which led to nationwide communal unrest.

"The Sangh endured restrictions, and its volunteers faced lathi charges and bullets. Today, the magnificent Ram temple stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment," Yogi added.

Strict measures against ‘political Islam'

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister told the gathering that the state had banned the sale of Halal-certified products and claimed that profits from such sales were allegedly being used for conversion, love jihad, and terrorism. He alleged that activities promoting 'political Islam' continue under various guises.

He also outlined five key transformations that would form the foundation of a Viksit Bharat: social harmony, family values, environmental protection, self-reliance through indigenous goods, and civic responsibility.

"For a developed society and a developed nation, society must lead, and the government must follow," he noted.

(With inputs from agencies)