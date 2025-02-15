Maharashtra govt forms panel to draft law against ‘love jihad’

On a day when the world celebrated Valentine's Day to celebrate love, the Maharashtra government established a seven-member committee led by Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla to draft a law aimed at preventing "love jihad" and fraudulent or forced religious conversions.

What is 'Love Jihad'?

The term "love jihad" refers to an alleged campaign where Muslim men purportedly lure Hindu women into marriage to convert them to Islam.

The government's decision follows concerns raised by current and former elected representatives about interfaith marriages and forced conversions.

Laws to be examined

The committee formed on Friday (February 14) will examine similar laws from other states and propose measures to address these issues.

Members include secretaries from the departments of women and child welfare, law and judiciary, minority welfare, social justice, and officials from the home and law departments.

Severe backlash

This move has led to severe criticism from Opposition leaders.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushama Andhare questioned the timing, noting the issuance of the government resolution on Valentine's Day. She pointed out a contradiction, pointing out the government's previous introduction of safe homes for interreligious couples to prevent honour killings.

Nationalist Congress Party's Mahesh Tapase stressed that not all interfaith marriages constitute "love jihad" and expressed concerns about potential misuse of such legislation.

'Against radicalisation'

“We are against radicalisation in the name of religion. When the draft comes before us, we will study it and take our stand,” Tapase said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance previously addressed the "love jihad" issue during the last Lok Sabha election campaign.

Fadnavis's claim

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that forced conversions occurred in 14 out of 48 parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra. Despite forming a similar committee under the previous government, little progress was made on the issue.

The newly formed committee is expected to study existing laws in other states and recommend appropriate legislation for Maharashtra. No specific deadline has been set for the submission of its report.

(With agency inputs)