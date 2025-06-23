Families in Lucknow worried as relatives on pilgrimage trapped in war-torn Iran

As the world closely watches the Iran-Israel war, some families in Lucknow are praying for the safety of their loved ones.

This is because their relatives are stranded in Iran, which has turned into a war-zone. The deteriorating situation in Iran has increased their anxieties. These families wait day and night for a single phone call, hoping for news that their loved ones are safe.

Most of these people who are stranded in Iran had gone there on a ziyarat (religious pilgrimage). People back home are reaching out to the Indian Embassy, seeking help to bring their relatives back.

Iran is home to two major Shia religious shrines, and many pilgrims (zairin) from the Shia community in Lucknow travel there for pilgrimage. However, the escalating tensions in Iran has left them stranded.

Trapped

Historically, Shia Muslims have travelled for ziyarat to religious sites in Iran and Iraq. One such family from Gola Ganj in Lucknow—the Kazmi family—went on ziyarat to Iran on May 29.

Syed Mohammad Ali Kazmi travelled with his parents, wife, sister, and son. Their group consisted of 23 people, including 14 women. They were supposed to return from Tehran Airport on June 21, but the war broke out, worsening the situation. They had to stay in the hotel.

Mohammad Ali Kazmi shared, “We were very troubled. My elderly parents and female family members are with me. Currently, we’re staying at a hotel in Mashhad.” Kazmi’s sister, who lives in Lucknow, had sent him a WhatsApp link to contact the Indian Embassy. They submitted their details and later received a call from the Embassy, which has given them some hope.

Mashhad is home to the shrine of the 8th Imam of Islam, Imam Ali al-Ridha, which attracts many Shia Muslim pilgrims from India.

Indian govt must intervene

Another family is stranded in the city of Qom, Iran.

Mohammad Nasir Ali’s parents, Farzana Begum and Shamim Alam, went on pilgrimage with relatives on May 24. They were to return on June 17, but as the situation deteriorated they were unable to travel.

Nasir Ali told The Federal Desh that he stays awake all night watching news, hoping for information. “I just want my parents and the others to return safely. The internet isn’t working there. The last time we spoke, my father said they were asked to vacate their hotel. They’re unable to exchange currency. People need money for food and shelter. It’s been three days since we last spoke. I’m extremely worried about their safety.”

Nasir appealed to the Prime Minister to make urgent arrangements for their return. “If the Indian government acts swiftly, they can come back soon," he added.

The wait for loved ones

Mirza Farhat Abbas from Lucknow is also worried about his brother Nusrat Abbas, who went on ziyarat with others.

Farhat said, “The day they arrived, the attacks began. Internet is now down. Many students from Lucknow are studying in Iran, and thankfully, they are in touch with the Indian Embassy. My brother has also established contact with the Embassy, so we are hopeful for their early return.”

Letter to PM Modi

Meanwhile, the Indian government has begun efforts to bring back those stranded in Iran.

Details are being collected from pilgrims. Religious sites of the Shia community are located both in Iran and Iraq. Those who first travelled to Iran and then to Iraq have flights scheduled on June 22 and 24. However, those who went to Iraq first and then to Iran are stuck.

Shia religious leader and General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, has written to Prime Minister Modi requesting urgent repatriation of stranded Indian pilgrims.

In his letter, he stated: “A large number of devotees from India have gone to Iran and Iraq for ziyarat. Due to the war, they are facing immense difficulties. We humbly request you to use your influence to bring back these pilgrims from Iran and Iraq at the earliest.”

(This article was first published in The Federal Desh)