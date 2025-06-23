Israel-Iran conflict LIVE | Trump claims 'monumental damage' done to Iran nuke sites

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 22) raked up the debate about the possibility of a regime change in Iran following America’s surprise attack on the latter’s nuclear sites.

“It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change', but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change???” Trump posted on social media. “MIGA!!!"

Conflicting messages

Trump’s post on Truth Social marked something of a reversal from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's Sunday morning news conference that detailed the aerial bombing.

“This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” Hegseth said.

The Trump administration has made a series of intimidating statements even as it has simultaneously called to restart negotiations, making it hard to get a complete read on whether the US president is simply taunting an adversary or using inflammatory words that could further widen the war between Israel and Iran.

US warning to Iran

On Sunday, acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shear reiterated Trump's warning at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that “any Iranian attack – direct or indirect – against Americans or American bases will be met with devastating retaliation.” At the meeting called by Iran, she said the US acted in defence of Israel and American citizens to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon after it “obfuscated” about its nuclear weapons programme and “stonewalled good-faith efforts in recent negotiations”.

At the meeting, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said that the US strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities “removed the greatest existential threat facing the free world”.

Iran vows retaliation

While Iran and Israel have continued exchanging missile attacks, Tehran has vowed to retaliate.

“The US showed they have no respect for international law. They only understand the language of threat and force,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in Istanbul.

Iran is anticipated to close the Strait of Hormuz – via which nearly a quarter of global oil shipments pass – in an apparent bid to inconvenience the West.

