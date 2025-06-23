Israel-Iran conflict LIVE | Trump claims 'monumental damage' done to Iran nuke sites
US has warned Iran that any direct or indirect attack against Americans or American bases will be met with ‘devastating retaliation’
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 22) raked up the debate about the possibility of a regime change in Iran following America’s surprise attack on the latter’s nuclear sites.
“It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change', but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change???” Trump posted on social media. “MIGA!!!"
Conflicting messages
Trump’s post on Truth Social marked something of a reversal from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's Sunday morning news conference that detailed the aerial bombing.
“This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” Hegseth said.
The Trump administration has made a series of intimidating statements even as it has simultaneously called to restart negotiations, making it hard to get a complete read on whether the US president is simply taunting an adversary or using inflammatory words that could further widen the war between Israel and Iran.
US warning to Iran
On Sunday, acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shear reiterated Trump's warning at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that “any Iranian attack – direct or indirect – against Americans or American bases will be met with devastating retaliation.” At the meeting called by Iran, she said the US acted in defence of Israel and American citizens to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon after it “obfuscated” about its nuclear weapons programme and “stonewalled good-faith efforts in recent negotiations”.
At the meeting, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said that the US strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities “removed the greatest existential threat facing the free world”.
Iran vows retaliation
While Iran and Israel have continued exchanging missile attacks, Tehran has vowed to retaliate.
“The US showed they have no respect for international law. They only understand the language of threat and force,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in Istanbul.
Iran is anticipated to close the Strait of Hormuz – via which nearly a quarter of global oil shipments pass – in an apparent bid to inconvenience the West.
Live Updates
- 23 Jun 2025 8:42 AM IST
India debunks social media claims that US used its airspace to launch strikes against Iran
India has dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran.
The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.
"Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE," PIB Fact Check said in a post on X on Sunday.
"Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer," said the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
It said Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing.
- 23 Jun 2025 8:14 AM IST
Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 950 people: Human rights group
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group said Monday.
The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists offered the figures, which covers the entirety of Iran. It said of those dead, it identified 380 civilians and 253 security force personnel being killed.
Human Rights Activists, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, crosschecks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.
Iran has not been offering regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimised casualties in the past.
On Saturday, Iran's Health Ministry said some 400 Iranians had been killed and another 3,056 wounded in the Israeli strikes.
- 23 Jun 2025 8:12 AM IST
Israel says world must guarantee threat of nuclear Iran never returns
Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called by Iran that the US strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities “removed the greatest existential threat facing the free world”.
Danon on Sunday said diplomacy was tried over and over but claimed Iran “used the negotiating table as camouflage, a delay tactic, a way to buy time while building missiles and enriching uranium”.
Danon said Israel gave Iran years, but it wouldn't move, so Israel acted and “when the world stood at the edge of a nuclear catastrophe, America stepped forward”.
Now the world must ensure Iran is never a nuclear threat again, he said.
- 23 Jun 2025 8:10 AM IST
Iran says its military will decide 'timing, nature and scale' of response to US attacks
Iran has said that the US “decided to destroy diplomacy” with its strikes on the country's nuclear programme and that the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response”.
Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani on Sunday told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that it called after US strikes on three of its nuclear facilities that “Iran had repeatedly warned the warmongering US regime to refrain from stumbling into this quagmire”.
The US “decided to destroy diplomacy” with its strikes on Iran's nuclear sites and the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response”, he said.
“We will take all measures necessary,” the envoy told the meeting.
Iravani accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of succeeding in getting US President Donald Trump to do the West's “dirty work” and hijack US foreign policy, “dragging the United States into yet another costly and baseless war.” He called US and Israeli aggression against Iran “a clear and flagrant breach of international law”.
Iravani said that as Iran's foreign minister held talks this week with several European counterparts, “the United States decided to destroy that diplomacy.” “What conclusion can be drawn from this situation?,” he asked. “From the perspective of Western countries, Iran must 'return to the negotiating table'. But, as Iran's foreign minister mentioned, 'how can Iran return to something it never left -- let alone'."
- 23 Jun 2025 8:08 AM IST
Trump claims 'monumental damage' inflicted on Iranian nuclear sites
President Donald Trump asserted on his Truth Social platform that Iran's nuclear sites sustained “monumental damage” in the American attack, though a US assessment on the strikes is still underway.
“The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” he wrote.
US defence officials have said they are working to determine about just how much damage the strikes did.
Iran as well has not said how much damage was done in the attack, though Tehran has not offered any details so far on the strikes it has faced from Israel in its war with that country.
An analysis of satellite photos by a nuclear nonproliferation group based in Washington shows Iran likely filled in tunnels at its nuclear site at Isfahan ahead of US strikes early Sunday.
The Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security published satellite images taken by Airbus it assessed showed trucks dumping soil into tunnels at the site on Friday.
The US attack likely targeted the tunnel entries, the group said.
“At least three of the four tunnel entrances are collapsed,” it said. “The status of the fourth one is unclear.” Iran also is believed to have filled in tunnels at its underground Fordo enrichment facility before the American strike. That may have been to protect the sites from the strikes.
Meanwhile, the US cruise missile strike at the Isfahan site likely destroyed its uranium conversion facility, the Institute for Science and International Security said.
That facility takes natural uranium and turns it into uranium hexafluoride, which is what Iran spins in centrifuges to enrich.