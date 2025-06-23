India debunks claims that US used its airspace for strikes against Iran

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) India has dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran.

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

"Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE," PIB Fact Check said in a post on X on Sunday.

"Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer," said the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It said Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing. PTI

