Bus collides with lorry after tyre burst and catches fire in Nandyal, 3 dead

At least three people were killed and several others injured after a private bus lost control, collided head-on with a container lorry and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district in the early hours of Thursday (January 22).

Tyre burst

The bus, operated by ARBCVR Private Travels, was travelling from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana with 36 passengers on board when its right-side tyre reportedly burst.

The sudden tyre burst caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which crossed the road divider and crashed into a container lorry approaching from the opposite direction. The lorry was transporting motorcycles.

The impact triggered a fire that engulfed both vehicles. Locals, along with the bus cleaner and conductor, broke the windows and helped rescue passengers trapped inside.

The accident occurred between 1.30 am and 2.00 am near Shirivellametta village in Shirivella mandal.

3 dead, passengers safe

The bus driver, the lorry driver and the lorry cleaner died after suffering severe injuries and burns. Their bodies were later shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

All the passengers survived the accident. Of the 36 onboard, four reportedly sustained minor fractures and were admitted to the Nandyal District Government Hospital.

More than 10 passengers reportedly suffered burn injuries, while others were injured after jumping from the bus amid the ensuing panic.

Police teams rushed to the scene soon after receiving information and initiated rescue and relief operations.

“A DCM vehicle driver passing through noticed the fire, immediately stopped his vehicle and broke the bus windows, allowing passengers to escape. Many jumped out through the windows to save their lives,” the police said, according to an HT report.

Investigation underway

Preliminary investigations indicate that the tyre burst led to the loss of control, resulting in the collision and subsequent fire.

“A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact sequence of events. Statements are being recorded from injured passengers,” a police official told HT.

The fire, which originated in the bus and later spread to the container lorry, reduced both vehicles to ashes. Passengers’ luggage and personal belongings were completely destroyed.

Traffic on the route was disrupted for several hours following the accident, causing heavy congestion. The damaged vehicles were eventually cleared, and traffic movement was restored.