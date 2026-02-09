Speeding Lamborghini hits pedestrians on Kanpur’s VIP Road, six injured

A speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader, ploughed into pedestrians and rammed two wheelers with at least six people suffering injuries on the VIP Road in Kanpur's upscale Gwaltoli area.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday (February 8) and caused panic in the area. "The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman K K Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area," DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

Flung a person 10 feet into the air

According to eyewitnesses, the car first collided with an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. They also said that the impact was so severe that it flung the rider 10 feet into the air.

The impact resulted in the car mounting the motorcycle's front wheel, which it then dragged for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

Police said that one of the injured, Taufiq, a resident of Yamunaganj, was thrown several meters and suffered serious leg injuries, while others suffered fractures and bruises.

Severe outrage among locals

The incident triggered severe outrage in the area, with angry locals gathering at the spot and surrounding the vehicle. This forced the driver to remain in the vehicle.

Locals alleged that the private bouncers accompanying the accused tried to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively, escalating tensions.

Upon being informed about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. They rescued the driver and shifted him and the injured to a private hospital.

Police said that the driver and the injured were taken to a private hospital. They further stated that the damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station.

‘Bouncers misbehaved with people’

Chaos ensued at the police station with victims and residents alleging misbehaviour by the accused's associates and claiming that the police were going soft on him due to his family's influence.

Some protesters also alleged that pressure was being exerted for a compromise and that there was a delay in registering a case.

Speaking to reporters, Sonu Tripathi, one of the injured, said he and his cousin were standing near their parked motorcycle when the car hit them. "My cousin was thrown off the bike, and two others were flung onto the footpath. We have filed a complaint," he said.

FIR lodged

DCP Srivastava said the vehicle has been seized, and further action would be taken based on the complaint. "The injured were provided primary treatment. An FIR will be registered, and further legal action will follow," he said.

K K Mishra runs Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, a firm engaged in supplying tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region.

(With agency inputs)