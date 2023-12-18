UP: Interfaith relationship takes fatal turn as 2 men 'kill' sister, dump body in canal

Two men strangulated their sister to death before dumping her body in a Ghaziabad canal over her relationship with a man from another community, police have said.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and local divers have been searching the canal but the body has not been recovered yet. The shocking incident came to light during a random check by a police patrol team on Saturday evening. The police team spotted two men roaming around suspiciously in Muradnagar. They were asked where they were coming from.

The cops grilled them when their answers raised suspicion. It was then that the two men, identified as Sufiyan and his cousin Mahtab, disclosed that they used a ‘gamchha’ (towel) to choke their sister to death and then threw the body in the Gangnahar canal.



Subsequently, the police swung into action and initiated a search in the canal. The duo has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The suspects have told police that their sister Sheeba stayed in Delhi with relatives. Sufiyan is from Roorkee in Uttarakhand and his uncle’s son Mahtab is from Muzaffarnagar. The two recently came to know of Sheeba’s relationship with a man from another community.

Upset over her love affair, the two men took her near the Ghaziabad canal, choked her to death and threw the body into the water. Sheeba’s clothes, sandals and the ‘gamchha’ used to strangulate her have been recovered from the canal, but the search teams are yet to find the body, police said.