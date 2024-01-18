How to reach Ayodhya: All about air, rail and road routes

With Ayodhya gearing up for the much-anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, thousands of devotees from across the country are eager to land in the holy town and catch a glimpse of their deity.

Though the government has appealed to the people to avoid visiting Ayodhya till January 22 in view of the unprecedented rush of devotees ahead of the grand event, a large number of people are expected to turn up after the inauguration ceremony. The government has also pulled out all the stops to ensure proper connectivity to the holy town through air, rail and road routes.

The Federal takes stock of the routes available for devotees to reach Ayodhya.

Air route

For those keen on travelling by air, SpiceJet will be operating a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21. The holy town now boasts of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport which will play a critical role in handling an estimated 100 chartered flights for the ceremony.

Similarly, Indigo has introduced thrice a week flight services between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya, starting a convenient air link. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the service on January 12. Air India Express also plans to connect Ayodhya with major cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata from January 16-17, further facilitating air travel options for devotees.

Apart from the special flight on January 21, SpiceJet has announced plans to operate regular flight services to Ayodhya from other cities. The first regular flight is scheduled to operate from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, providing more options for devotees travelling to witness the grand ceremony.

International travellers can fly into New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport or Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for easy access to Ayodhya. Direct connections to Lucknow from various foreign airlines simplify the travel process.

Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport serves as the primary gateway. Major airlines offer domestic and international connections, making it a convenient option for those arriving from further away. Taxis and buses are readily available at the airport to transport travellers to Ayodhya, a comfortable 130-km journey.

Surging prices

With the opening ceremony of Ram temple approaching fast, air ticket prices have gone through the roof, making it tough for those planning to attend the historic event in Ayodhya.

Air India Express Airlines is offering non-stop flights on Delhi-Ayodhya route at Rs 11,829. Indigo Airlines is charging over Rs 20,000 for a non-stop Mumbai-Ayodhya flight. Similarly, on Bengaluru-Ayodhya route, one will have to shell out Rs 20,000 on January 19 and Rs 23,555 on January 20, with layovers extending the journey to at least 6 hours.

Indigo is offering tickets ranging from Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 on Chennai-Ayodhya route with layovers, while Kolkata-Ayodhya flights cost around Rs 21,393 on January 20. People who wish to travel from cities like Kochi, Indore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Visakhapatnam, air ticket prices are well above Rs 17,000, reaching up to Rs 25,000 on January 20.

Chopper service

The Uttar Pradesh government will start helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts in the state by the end of this month. The services will be started from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura and Agra.

Helicopter services will be started from Lucknow later this month, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Meshram told PTI. He added that the government has fixed the fare for the services.

In addition to this, the state government is also introducing an aerial darshan of Ayodhya and the Ram temple there, Meshram said. For this, helicopter rides will start from a helipad near the tourism guesthouse along the banks of the Saryu river. People interested in the aerial darshan will have to make advance bookings, the official said.

The aerial tour will cover the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi and Saryu ghat among other places and its duration has been fixed for a maximum of 15 minutes, and the fare would be Rs 3,539 per person.

The helicopter service from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya would cover 126 km in 40 minutes and the fare has been fixed at Rs 11,327 per person, according to the officials.

From Varanasi and Lucknow, the fare would be Rs 14,159 per person for a 55-minute and 45-minute flight, respectively.

The officials said a fare of Rs 14,159 per person would be charged from Prayagraj for a 50-minute flight, from Mathura and Agra, Rs 35,399 per person for a 135-minute flight.

Rail route

Ayodhya Junction (AY) and Faizabad Junction (FD) are the two main railway stations serving the city. Trains connect Ayodhya to all major Indian cities, offering a convenient and budget-friendly travel option. The Indian Railways has also announced special trains apart from Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat.

With its redeveloped and well-connected Ayodhya Dham railway station, the holy town also has direct trains from Lucknow, Delhi, Allahabad, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

Delhi to Ayodhya

Vande Bharat Express (Anand Vihar Terminal – Ayodhya Cantt): Fastest, under 7 hours

Kaifiyat Express: Overnight, with comfortable sleeper berths

Farraka Express (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday): Connects Delhi Junction to Ayodhya Junction

Lucknow to Ayodhya

Short 3-4 hour journey with frequent trains, ideal for day trips

Varanasi to Ayodhya

Jammu Tawi Express: Connects in 3.5 hours

Ganga Sutlej Express: Links the cities in 4.5 hours

Doon Express: Travel time 3 hours 21 minutes

Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday): Reaches Ayodhya in 3.5 hours

Other cities

Direct trains to Allahabad, Kanpur, Patna, and Gorakhpur. Check IRCTC for specific timings and availability.

Road route

Ayodhya is well-connected by a network of national highways, making it easily accessible by car or bus. Regular bus services operate from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and other nearby cities.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses regularly travel between Ayodhya and neighbouring cities, offering a cost-effective alternative for shorter distances. Private bus operators extend options, covering various routes. Booking bus tickets online streamlines the process and enhances flexibility for your travel plans.

Responding to the call for improved accessibility, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also initiated a direct bus service from Haridwar and Rishikesh to Ayodhya. This service, starting from Haridwar, will offer devotees a comfortable and scenic journey, enhancing the overall travel experience.