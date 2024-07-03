Hathras stampede: Preacher’s village residents praise him, say he never asked for donations

Bhole Baba, at whose satsang a stampede broke out on Tuesday, leading to the death of over 100 people, may be under the scanner for the tragedy, but is a messiah for the residents of his native village Bahadurnagar in Kasganj district.

In the wake of the tragedy, residents of the village have praised the preacher stating that he never asked for any donation or "chadhava" (offerings) from anyone.

Left job to preach

Baba Narayan Saakar Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, used to work in the police department. However, he left his job and became a religious preacher after he discovered that the people got attached to his ideas and congregated for his 'satsang' (religious congregations).

Earlier, he used to conduct 'satsang' at his village Dham under Patiyali tehsil, but he stopped after the programmes started getting crowded and the poor people's crops were getting ruined.

‘Never asked for donations’

The residents of his village said the preacher never asked for donations or "chadhava" from anyone.

When PTI asked how Baba made a 'Bhavya Dham', the villagers said it was built out of the donations he received from the devotees, and added that he has not asked for anything from them.

The women residents of his village said Baba's conduct was very good and he only talked about things related to God.

Dhan Singh and Mohit Kumar said Baba lives near the ashram. Jay Kumar, another villager, heaped lavish praise on Baba and said they and other people were frequent visitors to Baba's 'satsang'.

Chequered past?

The locals said Baba is more than 60 of age and does not have any children.

They said he had adopted a girl, who died around 16-17 years back. Baba had kept her body at home for two days hoping she would come alive.

The police had to intervene and the girl was cremated thereafter, the locals said.

Baba is said to be present an ashram in Mainpuri. A large number of police personnel has been deployed outside the ashram a day after a stampede at his 'satsang' in Hathras district that killed 121 people and injured 31.

However, the officials remained tight-lipped when asked if Baba was inside the ashram.

Some police sources said he indeed was inside.

Police personnel, pooled from several police stations, have been deployed outside the ashram at Bichhawan here and no one, including the media, is allowed inside.

(With inputs from agencies)