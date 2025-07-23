Fake Westarctica embassy in Ghaziabad busted, 'ambassador' arrested

In a dramatic move, the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) unearthed a fake embassy in Ghaziabad.

The man behind the operation, Harsh Vardhan Jain, allegedly posed as a 'Baron' and the ambassador of the self-declared micronation of Westarctica.

Also Read: India to resume issuing visas to Chinese tourists after 5-year gap

Embassy ruse

Jain had rented a double-storey bungalow in Kavi Nagar and converted it into what he claimed was Westarctica’s official diplomatic mission in India.

He used this office to allegedly lure job seekers with false promises of overseas employment, and ran an illicit hawala operation.

The STF arrested him on Tuesday (July 22) after a raid that exposed an elaborate setup complete with luxury vehicles, forged documents, and counterfeit diplomatic paraphernalia.

According to the police, his modus operandi was to create an aura of international legitimacy around himself.

The fake embassy setup helped him appear credible while scamming people looking for foreign investment or work permits, the police reportedly said.

Elaborate setup

According to STF officials, four high-end cars with fake diplomatic number plates were found parked outside the residence.

Inside, officers discovered 12 counterfeit diplomatic passports from various micronations, 18 fake licence plates, documents bearing forged Ministry of External Affairs seals, ₹44.7 lakh in cash, foreign currency, and papers linked to multiple shell companies.

To appear credible, Jain allegedly used digitally-altered photos of himself with high-ranking dignitaries, including the prime minister and the president, to deceive people and gain their trust.

He also presented himself as the diplomatic representative of other micronations, such as Seborga and Lodonia, as well as fictional countries like Poulvia.

Also Read: US Embassy warns Indians of visa revocation after woman held for shoplifting

What is Westarctica?

Westarctica, founded in 2001 by a former US Navy officer, Travis McHenry, is not recognised by any sovereign state.

Westarctica has an area of 620,000 square miles, and McHenry used a loophole in the Antarctic Treaty System to appoint himself the ruler.

Although the Antarctic Treaty bars nations from claiming territory in Antarctica, it does not address claims by private individuals. Westarctica asserts that it has 2,356 citizens — none of whom actually resides there.

Headquartered in southern California, the so-called Grand Duchy of Westarctica operates as a non-profit organisation focused on raising awareness about climate change and the Antarctic region.

It has its own flag and currency, and distributes honorary titles that are not recognised by any official government.

Also Read: US embassy in India issues deportation warning to visa holders who break rules

Past run-ins

Days before Jain's arrest, Westarctica’s official Instagram account posted photos of its purported consulate in New Delhi — the same building in Ghaziabad raided by the STF.

"Managed by Baron HV Jain, Westarctica's Consulate-General in New Delhi has been operational since 2017," the caption read.

This was not Jain’s first brush with law enforcement. In 2011, he was booked for illegal possession of a satellite phone.

During questioning, he reportedly boasted of past connections with controversial figures like godman Chandraswami and arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

An FIR has been registered at Kavi Nagar police station, and further investigations are underway.