US embassy in India issues deportation warning to visa holders who break rules

The US Embassy in India on Saturday (July 12) issued a warning that individuals holding American visas who are found violating US laws or immigration regulations may be deported.

The advisory comes amid a broader crackdown on immigration enforcement under the Donald Trump administration. “US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued,” the embassy said in a statement on the social media platform X.



“We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules — and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”

Advisory for applicants

The warning follows a recent advisory from the US Embassy urging applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas, commonly granted to students and exchange visitors, to make their social media accounts “public” to facilitate screening by immigration authorities.

The embassy further warned that “falsifying or omitting information” related to social media activity could result in a visa denial and potentially lead to permanent ineligibility for entry into the United States.

‘Privilege, not a right’

In a statement issued last month, the embassy stated that a US visa is “a privilege, not a right” and reminded applicants that every visa adjudication is “a national security decision.”

Since 2019, US visa applicants have been mandated to provide all social media usernames or handles used over the past five years. The embassy stated that this screening process is crucial for verifying an individual's identity and determining their eligibility under US immigration laws.

The US has announced a new $250 ‘Visa Integrity Fee’ for all non-immigrant visa categories, set to take effect in 2026. Often referred to as a security deposit, this mandatory fee may be refunded if applicants meet specific compliance criteria.

Stringent visa norms

The tightening of visa rules aligns with the Trump administration’s broader crackdown on illegal immigration. Previously, the embassy had said those who enter the US illegally would face jail time and deportation, and added that violators of immigration laws could be detained, removed, and barred from future visa applications.



The embassy has released a series of digital posters and advisories in recent weeks amid heightened scrutiny and enforcement surrounding US immigration policy.