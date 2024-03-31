Estranged wife offers ₹50,000 on WhatsApp as bounty for husband's murder

In a bizarre twist of events in Agra's Bah district, a woman who was estranged from her husband, put out a bounty of ₹50,000 for his murder.

On Friday (March 29), the wife who had left her husband allegedly because they were allegedly fighting all the time, offered a reward of ₹50,000 to anyone who is willing to kill him. Her WhatsApp post bore the caption, "Whoever will kill my husband, I shall give him a reward of Rs 50,000."

The husband who saw the WhatsApp status immediately lodged a complaint with the police, and also alleged in his complaint that he was receiving threats from his wife's friend as well.

The police said a case has been registered against the woman and an investigation is on, according to media reports.

In his complaint, the husband said his marriage to the woman took place on July 9, 2022. However, they fought all the time and the woman walked out of an unhappy marriage and returned to her parent's home in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. They had been married for only five months.

Moreover, he disclosed that she had initiated legal proceedings against him, filing a maintenance suit in Bhind.

The husband further said in his complaint that his in-laws had threatened to kill him in December 2023 and now his wife had posted this message.

The husband said his wife was having an extramarital affair with a tenant from their neighbouring house and said that was the root cause of their clashes.

He also claimed that his wife’s alleged 'lover' had directly threatened him in a telephone conversation.