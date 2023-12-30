‘Don’t come to Ayodhya on Jan 22, light diyas at home,’ PM urges people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Ayodhya on Saturday (December 30) that the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, stressing the strength of “vikas” (development) and “virasat” (heritage) will take the country forward.

He appealed to people to light special diyas — Shri Ram Jyoti — in their homes to celebrate the day as Deepawali.

There was a time Lord Ram was “living under a tent”, but now he will get a concrete house like the 4 crore poor who got pucca houses, he said.

‘Vikas’ and ‘virasat’

The PM was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a renovated railway station and an airport in the city. He said the strength of “vikas” (development) and “virasat” (heritage) will take the country forward.

While everyone is eager to visit Ayodhya on January 22, only those who have been invited should come on the day and others can follow later on, the prime minister said.

“It is my ‘karbaddh prarthana’ (prayer with folded hands) because everyone wishes that they (people) themselves should come to Ayodhya to witness the event of January 22, but you also know that it is not possible for everyone.”

Pucca house for Ram Lalla

Speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation of a slew of projects, he said, “There was a time when Ram Lalla was living under a tent right here in Ayodhya. Today, not only has Ram Lalla got a pucca house, but 4 crore poor people of the country have also got a pucca houses.”

The prime minister said the entire world is eagerly waiting for the historic moment of January 22. “Hence, over-enthusiasm (‘atee-utsaah’) among the residents of Ayodhya is quite natural. I am a worshipper of every particle of the soil of India and of every person of India. And, I am also eager like you,” Modi said.

Addressing the local residents directly, Modi said, “We have to make a new resolution for the country, fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all of you should light Shri Ram Jyoti in your homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepawali. Now people from all over the country and the world will come to Ayodhya every day and this will continue till eternity (‘anant kaal’).”

Appeal for cleanliness

He also appealed to them to take a pledge to make Ayodhya the cleanest city of India. “This is the responsibility of the residents of Ayodhya.” He also requested people to launch a cleanliness drive at all religious sites and temples across the country from January 14 to 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in a festooned, festive Ayodhya on Saturday to unveil a “new-look old” city with an airport, a revamped train station and projects worth Rs 15,700 crore ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple next month, his day an artful blend of heritage, culture and development.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present on the occasion.

Tribute to Valmiki

Paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki, after whom the newly built Ayodhya airport is named, Modi said, “The Ramayana, written by Maharshi Valmiki, is the knowledge path that leads us to Prabhu Shri Ram. In modern India, Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham will link us to the ‘divya’ (divine), ‘bhavya’ (grand) and ‘navya’ (new) Ram Mandir.”

On the trains that he flagged off earlier in the day, Modi said the “trishakti” of Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat is going to rejuvenate the railways.

Invoking Netaji

Modi said December 30 holds special significance in the history of the country.

“On this day in 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the flag in Andaman and declared independence. Today, on such an auspicious day, we are taking forward the resolve of the aazadi ka amrit kaal. Today, the campaign to speed up work for building a developed India is getting a new energy from the city of Ayodhya,” he said.

Stressing that the business of people from across the country and the world coming to Ayodhya had started and would go on till eternity, the prime minister also appealed for a resolve to make town the cleanest in the country.

Marking January 22 as a special day, he also asked people to launch cleanliness drives at pilgrimage sites and temples across the country from Makar Sankranti on January 14 till the temple consecration day.

Development projects

Modi also inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore. These comprise projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of the city and its surrounding areas, and those worth about Rs 4,600 crore related to other works in Uttar Pradesh.

The day in Ayodhya, which in 1992 catapulted to global headlines with the demolition of the Mughal-era Babri Masjid by a group of kar sevaks who believed it was built on the birthplace of Lord Ram, was one of dances, music, and the many folk colours of Uttar Pradesh and other states. After he arrived in Ayodhya, Modi held a roadshow from the airport to the railway station and was greeted by hundreds of people lining alongside the route.

Modi greeted people from his car and at one point opened the door of his vehicle to wave back at them. People showered flower petals, waved BJP flags and raised slogans in his praise. The prime minister also witnessed performances by cultural troupes along the route.

(With agency inputs)