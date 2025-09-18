Two gangsters killed in encounter after firing at Disha Patani’s home

Two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, allegedly involved in firing outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad on Wednesday (September 17).

The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Special Task Forces of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, officials said. The deceased were identified as Ravinder, a resident of Rohtak, and Arun from Sonipat. Both hailed from Haryana.

According to officials, four personnel from the joint force were injured during the shootout. Among them were two Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel — Sub-inspector Rohit and Head Constable Kailash — and two others were UP STF officials, Ankur and Jai. They have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Encounter in Ghaziabad

Officials said a joint team of the STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police intercepted the duo in Tronica City, Ghaziabad. In the ensuing exchange of fire, both accused sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead, the ADG said.

He confirmed that both Ravinder and Arun were active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. Ravinder had a criminal history and was involved in several previous cases.

A Glock and a Zigana pistol, along with a large number of cartridges, were recovered from the spot, he added.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the security outside the Patani house would remain in place. The actor's father, Jagdish Patani, told reporters in Bareilly that police informed him that those involved in firing outside his house were killed in a shootout.

"I have no other details of the encounter," he said, adding that he would not like to elaborate on it further.

Bareilly firing case

"The duo had a direct role in the Bareilly firing case, which sparked security concerns around high-profile personalities. The incident was suspected to be an intimidation tactic linked to extortion," an officer of Delhi Police Special Cell said. Senior officers said further investigation is underway to trace other gang members who remain at large.

Unidentified assailants fired multiple rounds outside Patani's Bareilly residence around 3.45 am on September 12, creating panic in the locality. Present at the time were Disha Patani's father, retired DSP Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and her elder sister, Khushbu Patani. Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene shortly after the information was received and recovered multiple empty cartridges from outside the house.

Police identified the shooters

Earlier, gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the incident on social media, police said. According to the screenshots of Goldy Brar's message circulating online, Brar stated that the firing was a protest against the alleged comments made by Disha and her sister about two religious figures: Saint Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. His post included threats and tagged several alleged associates from his gang, officials said.

A case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate action in the matter, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

UP Police's Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, said that police examined CCTV footage, gathered intelligence inputs, and matched records from neighbouring states, which led to the identification of the shooters as Ravinder and Arun.

(With agency inputs)