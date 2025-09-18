Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign pact for joint defence against any aggression; India responds

India has said it will "study the implications" of a newly-signed strategic defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, under which the two countries have agreed to view an attack on either as an "aggression against both".

The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was signed on September 17 during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace, according to reports.

United response

According to the Dawn newspaper, a statement from the PM’s office announced the signing of the pact, which stated that any aggression against either country shall be considered an act of aggression against both.

“Building on a partnership extending nearly eight decades, and grounded in bonds of brotherhood, Islamic solidarity and shared strategic interests, the two sides signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement,” a joint statement read.

The pact reflects a joint commitment to enhance bilateral security ties and contribute to regional and global peace, it noted further.

"It aims to develop defence cooperation further and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression," Geo News reported. The strategic defence pact was signed just days after an Israeli airstrike in Doha targeted senior Hamas figures and an intense four-day military confrontation between Pakistan and India earlier this year.

India's response

While responding to a media query regarding the pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the external affairs ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration".

He further added that "We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains".

Historic relationship

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by foreign minister Ishaq Dar, defence minister Khawaja Asif, finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, information minister Attaullah Tarar, environment minister Musadik Malik and special assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a historic relationship, rooted in shared faith, values and mutual trust, and the visit will provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, the foreign office said ahead of the prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Third visit

This is Sharif's third visit to the Gulf region within a week. He earlier visited Qatar twice, to express solidarity with Doha following Israel's attack on the Hamas leadership in the Gulf country and to attend an emergency meeting of Arab-Islamic nations on the issue.

With inputs from agency)