Dental surgery student dies by suicide in Greater Noida, 2 teachers held

A second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student, Jyoti Sharma from Gurugram, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at a private university in Greater Noida.

The incident took place on Friday (July 18) night, and a case has been filed at the Knowledge Park Police Station in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Two faculty members of the university were reportedly arrested in connection with the case after a suicide note accusing them of harassment was found.

Suicide note found

According to reports, in the suicide note recovered from Jyoti Sharma’s room, she accused two professors and the university administration of subjecting her to mental harassment.

She reportedly wrote that she had been harassed and humiliated for a long time, which caused her distress and severely affected her mental health. In the note, she expressed hope that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

“If I died, the teachers of PCP and Dental Material are to blame. Mahinder Sir and Shairq Maam is responsible for my died. I want them to go behind the bars. They mentally harassed me. They humiliated me. I have been in stress because of them for a long time. I want them to face the same thing. I am sorry. I can’t live like this anymore. I can’t (sic),” Jyoti reportedly wrote in her suicide note.

Students protest

Following the incident, students—especially those residing in the hostel—staged a protest against the university administration, alleging negligence and demanding accountability.

Students raised slogans against the university administration and demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

A minor scuffle reportedly broke out between some protesters and the police during the demonstration, but the situation was resolved through dialogue by police officials.

The ADCP stated that Jyoti’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, and a detailed probe is underway. “The woman’s family and her classmates have been assured of a swift and transparent investigation,” he added.

"There was anger against the Sharda University administration among the family of the student and the students of the university, which was pacified by our officers through talks. Further legal action is being taken," Sudhir Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

University responds

Meanwhile, Dr Ajit Kumar, the university’s Public Relations Officer, reportedly confirmed the suspension of two faculty members.

“For now, two teachers have been suspended. A committee has also been formed to investigate the matter. Action will be taken against those found guilty based on the committee’s report,” India Today quoted him as saying.

This incident comes shortly after a similar incident in Odisha, where a student set herself ablaze following allegations of sexual harassment by a lecturer. The student succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)