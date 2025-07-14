San Rechal, model who spoke out against colourism, dies by suicide at 26

San Rechal Gandhi, former Miss Puducherry and a vocal advocate for inclusivity in the fashion industry, passed away at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Sunday (July 13). She had reportedly attempted suicide on July 5 by consuming sleeping pills.

The 26-year-old model, recently married and widely recognised for her bold stand against colourism in the entertainment industry, died after being shifted from two other hospitals.



According to police sources, San Rechal allegedly consumed a large number of tablets during a visit her father’s house. She was first taken to a government hospital, then moved to a private facility, before being admitted to JIPMER, where she ultimately passed away.

Financial troubles

Local sources indicate that Rechal had been struggling with depression in recent months, reportedly due to growing financial debts.

Investigators also believe that intense financial stress and personal pressures may have driven Rechal to take the extreme step. Officials revealed that in recent months, she had pledged and sold her jewellery to fund her professional ambitions. She had reportedly sought financial help from her father, who declined, citing his responsibilities toward his son.

A suicide note recovered by the police stated that no one should be held responsible for her death. However, due to the sensitive circumstances surrounding her recent marriage, authorities have ordered a Tahsildar-level inquiry to determine whether any marital issues may have impacted her mental well-being.

Her body has been moved to the Puducherry Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Who was San Rechal?

Rechal was celebrated for breaking barriers in the fashion industry and advocating for diversity. After losing her mother at a young age, she was raised by her father who encouraged her passion for modelling. Challenging deep-rooted industry biases around skin tone, Rechal became a prominent voice against colourism, earning recognition for confronting the obsession with fair skin in the entertainment world.



She made a mark by winning the Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu title in 2019 and later went on to win Miss Puducherry in 2021. A familiar face in Tamil Nadu’s beauty pageant scene, Rechal had won several accolades, including Miss Puducherry 2020, Miss Best Attitude 2019, and Queen of Madras in both 2022 and 2023.

Rechal also represented India in international modelling competitions in London, Germany, and France, and actively worked to raise awareness on women’s safety issues.

She had been residing in Puducherry with her husband Sathya whom she married last year.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)