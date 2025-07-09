Mumbai doctor jumps from Atal Setu bridge after calling mother

A 32-year-old Mumbai doctor reportedly jumped from the Sewri-Nhava Sea Link Atal Setu bridge, which links Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, minutes after calling his mother.

According to reports, citing police, Dr Omkar Kavitake called his mother to tell her that he was coming home for dinner.

Doctor jumps off bridge

Dr Omkar Kavitke works at a private hospital in Mumbai. On July 7, he left the hospital in his car. He called his mother and told her that he was on his way home and would have dinner.

Kavitake, a resident of Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, was last seen at the bridge on Monday night by a motorist who informed the police control room that a man had jumped off the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, according to the police.

The police said Dr Kavitake had stopped his Honda Amaze car on the Navi Mumbai-Mumbai stretch of the sea link and crossed over the railing of the bridge.

Upon reaching the scene, the police discovered a car with a phone inside it. Upon investigating further and making a few calls to the last-dialled numbers on Dr Kavitake's phone, the police were able to identify that the car and phone belonged to him.

Search continues

Officials are speaking to his family members, colleagues, and friends to find out why Dr Kavitake allegedly jumped from the sea bridge.

The police and the Coast Guard have been looking for the doctor, but without success. Police have also appealed to the public to share any information they have about the matter. No written note or message has been found yet.

