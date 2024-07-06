Culprits won't be spared, says Bhole Baba days after horrific Hathras stampede

Following a stampede that claimed 121 lives at his ‘satsang’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras earlier this week, former constable-turned-self-styled godman Bhole Baba on Saturday (July 6) said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared. Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives,” said ‘Bhole Baba’ while talking to news agency ANI.

‘Will cooperate in probe’



Also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, Bhole Baba had been elusive since the stampede. However, his lawyer AP Singh had said on Friday that he will cooperate in the investigation. “We have district-wise lists of the victims, and Narayan Sakar Hari's trust would take care of the education, health, and wedding expenses of the families of those who died in the stampede,” he said.



In another development, Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the Hathras stampede, has been taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh police after he surrendered in Delhi, his lawyer claimed on Friday night.





#WATCH | Hathras Stampede Accident | Mainpuri, UP: In a video statement, Surajpal also known as 'Bhole Baba' says, "... I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I… pic.twitter.com/7HSrK2WNEM — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

“Today, we have surrendered Devprakash Madhukar, who was named the main organiser in the FIR in the Hathras case, after notifying the police, the SIT, and the STF in Delhi since he was undergoing treatment,” said Singh, who also represents Madhukar.



“We had promised we would not apply for anticipatory bail since we did no wrong. What is our crime? He is a heart patient. Doctors said his condition is stable now, and so we surrendered today to join the probe,” Singh added.



SIT’s preliminary report



More than 2 lakh devotees converged for the ‘satsang’ in Hathras. The stampede occurred when those attending it “started gathering dust” from the ground where Bhole Baba’s car had passed. The consequent chaos led to men, women, and children falling over each other, resulting in several deaths. The gathering far exceeded the 80,000-person limit set by authorities, police said.



UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was briefed on the initial Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the stampede. The FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The three-member SIT has recorded statements from 90 individuals so far. The state government has also established a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge.