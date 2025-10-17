‘Threatened, not allowed out’: Rahul on family of Dalit man killed in UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (October 17) met the family of Hariom Valmiki, the Dalit man lynched in Raebareli earlier this month. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rahul alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was intimidating the family and had directed them not to meet him.



"The family hasn’t committed any crime. A crime has been committed against them, yet they are being treated like the criminals. They are not being allowed to step out of their house and are being threatened," the Congress leader said. "The family told me that government officials had threatened the family and instructed them not to meet me," he added.

Rahul demands justice, dignity

Rahul pointed out the difficulties faced by the family, including the lack of medical care for a daughter awaiting surgery, and alleged that the government had effectively confined them to their home. "Atrocities, murders, and rapes are being committed against Dalits across the country. I want to ask the Chief Minister to ensure that justice is delivered. They must be treated with dignity, and strict action should be taken against the culprits instead of protecting them," he said.



हरिओम वाल्मीकि की नृशंस हत्या ने पूरे देश की अंतरात्मा को झकझोर दिया है।



उनके परिवार की आंखों में दर्द के साथ एक सवाल था - क्या इस देश में दलित होना अब भी जानलेवा गुनाह है?



उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रशासन पीड़ित परिवार को डराने में जुटा है। उन्होंने परिवार को मुझसे मिलने से रोकने की… pic.twitter.com/6a8mglGb8M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 17, 2025

The Congress leader slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, saying Dalit "oppression" is at its peak under the Yogi Adityanath dispensation. He also cited the latest National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) figures, which shows that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in cases of Dalit persecution.

He spent about 25 minutes with the family in Fatehpur district during which he spoke with Hariom's father Gangadeen, brother Shivam, and sister Kusum and offered condolences and support.

Ahead of his visit, the government issued an offer letter to Hariom's sister, Kusum, for a contractual post as a staff nurse at the Fatehpur Medical College.

Valmiki's wife Sangeeta Valmiki along with her family members had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on October 11.

Outrage over Dalit killing

Valmiki (40) was allegedly lynched by villagers who mistook him for a thief during a night vigil at about 1 am on October 2 amid rumours that a gang was using drones for surveillance to mark houses for robberies.



The incident had sparked widespread outrage, with opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing the BJP government of failing to protect Dalits and curb mob violence.

Following the attack, police registered a case, and have so far arrested 14 people, including the main accused who was held after an encounter on October 10. Five policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended for alleged lapses in handling the case.