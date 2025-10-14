Matter of every Dalit’s dignity, says Rahul after meeting Haryana IPS officer’s family

Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar's death is not about the respect of one family but all Dalits, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday (October 14) while asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to act immediately in the case.

Addressing reporters after meeting the family of the senior police officer who was found with a gunshot wound in his Chandigarh home last week, Rahul said there was systematic discrimination against Kumar to demoralise him and damage his career.



"A wrong message is being sent out to Dalits... that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be oppressed and crushed," said the former Congress president. He said the Haryana chief minister has not fulfilled his commitment of a free and fair inquiry.

After landing at the airport in Chandigarh, Rahul reached Kumar's residence in Sector 24 at 11:08 am to offer his condolences. He paid floral tribute to the late IPS officer and spoke with the bereaved family.



Govt under fire from Opposition

The former Congress president's visit came amid stepped up attack by the Opposition on the Haryana government over Kumar's alleged suicide.

A 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.

In an eight-page final note purportedly left behind by Kumar, the 52-year-old accused eight senior IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and now-transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."



The IPS officer's wife -- senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar -- has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. The officer's family, which is also seeking their arrest, has refused to give consent for a postmortem and cremation until its demands are addressed.

Various political leaders cutting across party lines have been visiting Kumar's family in Chandigarh to express their condolences.

Rahul was accompanied by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, party leaders Kumari Selja, B K Hariprasad, Deepender Singh Hooda and Varun Chaudhry.

(With agency inputs)