'Congress was B-Team of BJP in Delhi elections': Mayawati's fresh barb at Rahul

A day after an exchange of barbs with Rahul Gandhi, BSP leader Mayawati on Friday (February 21) accused the Congress of having been a ‘B Team’ of the BJP during the Delhi Assembly elections.

"It is a common discussion that the Congress fought the Delhi elections as the BJP's B team this time due to which the BJP came to power there," she said in a post on X.

"Otherwise, the Congress would not have been in such a bad condition in this election that this party could not even save the deposit of most of its candidates," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

Mayawati’s advice to Rahul

She advised Rahul to look into his own affairs before pointing fingers at others.

Barring three, all Congress candidates forfeited their security deposit in the February election for the Delhi Assembly which the BJP won, ending 10 years of rule by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mayawati’s latest salvo came a day after Rahul said publicly that he wanted the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to also ally with the Congress in last year’s Lok Sabha election but she didn’t agree.

What Rahul said

“I wanted Behenji to fight alongside us against the BJP but for some reason she did not. That was deeply disappointing,” he said in Rae Bareli, his Lok Sabha constituency.

“If all three parties had united, the BJP would never have won," Gandhi added.

Mayawati's rebuttal

In no time, Mayawati hit back, accusing the Congress of having a “dual character and casteist mindset”.

“Wherever the Congress is strong or in power, it harbours hostility and casteist attitudes towards the BSP and its followers,” she said in a post on X.

“But in states like UP (Uttar Pradesh) where it is weak, it tries to mislead people by talking about an alliance with BSP. If this is not hypocrisy, then what is it?” she asked.

BSP and Congress

The BSP and the Congress were once alliance partners in states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. But in recent years, the two parties have fought elections against each other.

The BSP is also bitterly opposed to the Samajwadi Party, which was allied with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha battle.