Delhi elections | Anna Hazare blames Kejriwal for AAP's defeat

Veteran activist Anna Hazare on Saturday (February 8) found fault with AAP leader and former protege Arvind Kejriwal after he and his party were defeated in Assembly elections in Delhi.

Hazare, the face of the 2011 anti-corruption movement that gave rise to Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said his warnings to the latter went unheeded, more so concerning the now-scrapped excise policy.

"I have always said that a candidate's conduct, thoughts should be pure, life should be without a blame, and sacrifice should be there. These qualities let voters have faith on him,” he told PTI.



AAP’s troubles

“I told this (to Kejriwal) but he did not pay heed, and finally, he focused on liquor... why did this issue raise? He was overwhelmed by money power," Hazare added.

The Delhi government's 2021-22 liquor policy allegedly favoured private wholesalers and retailers, leading to allegations of kickbacks to AAP leaders.

The AAP led by Kejriwal ruled Delhi for 49 days in 2013-14 and again for a decade continuously since 2015. The BJP is now set to take power in Delhi. Kejriwal himself lost the elections.