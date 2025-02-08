Talking Sense With Srini | BJP triumphs in Delhi election as AAP’s credibility erodes

In the latest episode of Talking Sense with Srini, The Federal's Editor-in-Chief, S Srinivasan, offered a sharp analysis of the Delhi elections and the factors behind the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As exit polls suggested a strong BJP performance, Srinivasan focused on the BJP's successful election strategy, AAP’s shortcomings, and the role of Congress in the dynamics of the race.





Srinivasan discussed the formidable election machinery of the BJP, emphasising its consistent ability to connect with voters, especially in the final days leading up to the election. He noted a strategic shift in BJP's approach, highlighting its embrace of welfare policies, especially tax relief for the middle class in the Union Budget, which resonated with voters. This change was particularly evident as the BJP capitalised on AAP’s negative campaigning and framed itself as the protector of welfare schemes.

However, Srinivasan pointed out that the Delhi election appeared less like a positive vote for the BJP and more like a "negative vote" against the AAP. He discussed how Arvind Kejriwal's administration lost its appeal due to various controversies, including the Sheesh Mahal episode and Kejriwal’s exaggerated claims, such as the assertion that the Yamuna river was "poisoned." This erosion of AAP’s credibility led to a decline in support among Delhi voters.

The discussion also touched upon the Congress's weak role in the election. Srinivasan criticised the party for its indecision and failure to form a strong alliance with the AAP. The party’s internal divisions and lack of a decisive CM candidate hurt its prospects, ultimately benefiting the BJP.

Srinivasan concluded by reflecting on the broader political scenario, particularly the collapse of the INDIA alliance, and the fragmented state of the Opposition. With the BJP’s growing influence and Modi’s popularity, the path ahead for the Opposition, especially the Congress, looks increasingly difficult.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)