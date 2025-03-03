UP: Class 11 student shot dead on AMU campus over spat on social media reel

A class 11 student was shot dead during a violent clash between two groups of students on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)'s campus on Saturday (February 3).

The clash is suspected to have broken out over disagreements over a social media post and comments on it, police said.

“The dispute between the two groups was related to a reel posted on a social media platform a few days ago. The comments made on it aggravated the matter,” Hindustan Times quoted police officials as saying.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Kaif, son of an AMU employee and a student at Syed Hamid Senior Secondary School. He was rushed to JN Medical College where he was declared dead.

What Kaif’s father said

Kaif’s father, Mohammad Naeem, who works as a tubewell contractor at AMU told the media that his son along with a friend left the house at 3 pm on a motorcycle.

Naeem alleged that his son and his friends were standing near ABK Union Public School when students from another group attacked Kaif and ended up shooting him dead.

Police response

“Teams have been constituted and efforts are on to nab the accused,” Superintendent of Police, Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said on Sunday.

A case was registered at the Quarsi police station of Aligarh against the suspects, Shoaib, Ayan, Faraz and Mazhar under sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 103 (murder) under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Reel suspect to be cause of clash

“Two groups of the students of AMU’s ABK Union High School fought with each other for some reason, and someone among them opened fire in which a student of Class XI suffered injuries. We admitted him to JN Medical College on the AMU campus, where he succumbed to the injuries,” the circle officer of Aligarh, Abhay Pandey, told Telegraph.

Police officials suspect a reel on social media of having triggered the clash. Police are currently scouring CCTV footage from the university to identify the accused and have constituted three teams to nab them.