Kerala mass murder: Afan 'killed' girlfriend since 'she cannot live alone without him'

Afan, the 23-year-old accused in the Kerala mass murder case, allegedly told the police that he murdered his girlfriend because “she will not be able to live alone” without him.

This is part of the new details that is emerging about this horrific case that has shaken Kerala.

Killing girlfriend

Police officials told the media that among the five victims he killed was his 21-year-old girlfriend, Farsana, who he had been dating since his school days. Afan allegedly told the police that he killed her because “she would not be able to live alone” without him.

Farsana, a post-graduate student, had told her family she was going for tuition on the day of the crime but instead met Afan. He took her to a room in his house, where he attacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving her face disfigured.

The arrest

Initial reports suggest that Afan had contemplated dying by suicide along with his mother and younger brother. However, on February 24, Afan allegedly murdered his 88-year-old grandmother, 13-year-old brother, girlfriend, paternal uncle, and the uncle’s wife.

After committing the crime, he surrendered to the police at the Venjaramoodu police station. He later tried to attempt to take his life by consuming poison and was admitted to a hospital on Friday. According to the police, his condition is stable and they have formally arrested him.

Earlier, the police said he was pushed to murder his family members due to financial problems. He had accumulated debts of ₹65 lakh from multiple creditors, and his family's financial situation worsened after his father’s business in Saudi Arabia too collapsed.

The plot uravels

The cycle of violence began when Afan argued with his mother, Shemina, a cancer patient. Believing he had killed her, he left with murderous intent and purchased an iron hammer before heading to his grandmother Salma Beevi’s house.

When she refused to give him her gold chain, he bludgeoned her to death. He then sought financial help from his paternal uncle Latheef and aunt Shahida, but when they declined, he murdered them as well.

Returning home, Afan found his younger brother and Farsana there. He first killed his brother before turning on Farsana, fearing she would be left alone if he ended his life.

Meanwhile, Afan’s father, who returned from the Middle East, allegedly denied that the family was in financial trouble.

His mother, who survived, is recovering but struggling to recall the incident. Investigators are examining whether stress over financial distress, family conflicts, and possible drug use contributed to Afan committing the gruesome murders.

The case has caused a stir and kicked off heated debates in Kerala about mental health, the stress triggered by financial burdens, and the urgent need for intervention in crisis situations.