17-yr-old gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping, impregnating girl

Bhadohi (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 17-year-old boy to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Special Public Prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said that in the afternoon of November 25, 2023, when the girl's parents were not in the house, the neighbourhood boy raped her.

The convict raped her for three days and also threatened to kill everyone if she told anyone about the incident, the police officer said.

Days after the incident, when the girl started complaining about feeling unwell, her mother took her to a hospital where it was revealed that she was pregnant, Manglik said.

The girl had to undergo an abortion on March 29, 2024, and two days later, she filed a complaint with the police.

Manglik said that on the girl's complaint, a case was registered against her 17-year-old neighbour under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and the POCSO Act.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra on Friday held the boy guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. PTI

