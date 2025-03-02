BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand from all party positions

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday (March 2) removed her nephew Akash Anand from all posts in the party and announced that she will not appoint a political successor while she is alive.

At a high-level meeting in Lucknow with party office bearers from across the country to strengthen the party, she announced significant changes in the party leadership.



The BSP supremo’s decision came after she expelled former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth, who is Akash Anand’s father-in-law, from the party on charges of factionalism. She has blamed Siddharth for the decision against her nephew, claiming that Siddharth had been trying to break the party into two factions.

Not the first time

Akash, who had previously been sacked as national coordinator in May last year, six months after Mayawati declared him as her political heir, has now been replaced by two national coordinators – Akash's father and Mayawati’s brother, Anand Kumar, and veteran party leader Ramji Gautam.

In a startling decision, Mayawati has also announced that her brother Anand has decided that “in the interest of the party and the movement” his remaining children “will only marry into non-political families so that the party doesn’t face any problems in future as it did because of Ashok Siddharth.”





A press note shared by Mayawati on her X handle reads, “The BSP national president took very important decisions related to the party organisation in the interest of the party…under which Shri Akash Anand has been removed from all the posts of the party.”

Reaffirms view on successor

Regarding her political successor, a long-standing point of contention among party leaders, Mayawati reaffirmed that there would be no successor while she is alive.



Addressing the meeting, Mayawati further stressed that the progress of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahujan community is crucial not only for the state’s development but for the nation’s overall growth.

She also shared the party’s plans for the upcoming celebrations of BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary, reaffirming their dedication to his ideology.