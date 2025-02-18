Cong disrespected Ambedkar, can't be trusted: Mayawati

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, saying that they have disrespected Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's policies and they cannot be trusted to be true to them.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "The Congress party, especially, which has disdained at every level the humanitarian struggle of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar for self-respect and self-esteem of millions of exploited and oppressed Dalits/Bahujans, even during his lifetime and after his death, can never be true and trustworthy to his thinking and policies." "Therefore, no matter how many programmes the Congress organises in the name of 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Mandal, Jai Samvidhan' etc. for purely political and electoral gains, the followers of Baba Saheb are not going to be misled by them. They are aware and alert and are struggling to stand on their own feet," she said.

The BSP chief also said that "along with this, the Bahujan Samaj needs to be cautious of some party-changing opportunists and selfish Dalits who keep making baseless statements etc. to please their masters and should not take them seriously because they are ignorant and unfamiliar with the 'social change and economic liberation' movement." PTI

