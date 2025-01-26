Sanatana Dharma is India’s national religion: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that “Sanatana Dharma is the national religion of India,” describing it as the “religion of humanity” that transcends differences in worship practices.

Speaking during NDTV’s Maha Kumbh Samvaad at Prayagraj, he pointed out that the Maha Kumbh is a symbol of unity and inclusivity. He insisted that the ongoing event is not limited to any single caste or religion but serves as a melting pot of all cultures and beliefs.

The Chief Minister remarked, “Sanatan Dharma represents the spirit of India. Kumbh is its embodiment, showcasing unity in diversity. Nearly six crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti alone.”

The Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati rivers, is regarded as one of the holiest spots in the country.

Call for Sanatana Vedic nation

Adityanath’s statement coincided with a resolution passed at a Dharm Samvad (religious dialogue) in Prayagraj, where religious leaders pledged to establish a "Sanatana Vedic nation."

The event, organised by the Shri Panchdashanam Juna Akhara, saw prominent saints and devotees taking an oath to dedicate their lives to protecting Sanatan Dharma.

The two-day dialogue concluded with Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, chief patron of the Juna Akhara, expressing solidarity with Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri in his efforts to safeguard Sanatana Dharma. Udita Tyagi, secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust, said that thousands of saints participated in the event and vowed to support the cause of a Sanatana Vedic nation.

'Persecution of Hindus'

The dialogue, presided over by Swami Narendranand Saraswati, also raised concerns about the alleged persecution of Hindus globally, particularly in Bangladesh. Saraswati called upon the Hindu community to take action to protect the rights of Hindus facing such challenges.

Prominent saints, including Jagadguru Paramhansacharya Maharaj, Mahendranand Giri, and Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti, voiced their perspectives during the dialogue.

Senior leaders of the Juna Akhara, under the guidance of Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, pledged full support for Yati Narsinghanand Giri's ideological campaign against "Islamic jihad."

Kumbh brings the message of unity: Yogi

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the world’s largest religious gathering, began on January 13 and will run until February 26. With over 10 crore pilgrims already having taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam, the event clearly shows the inclusivity and unity of Sanatana Dharma, Yogi said.

“This Maha Kumbh has shown the world the message of unity. Those who criticise Sanatana Dharma should witness this gathering themselves. It is a testament to our shared cultural heritage,” the chief minister said.